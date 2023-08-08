NEW YORK (PIX11) — An alleged drunk driver had a child in the car when he crashed into a New York State Police vehicle in Queens on Sunday, authorities said.

Aridio Rodriguez Salazar, 34, was driving a Nissan Sentra when he struck a marked patrol car on Rockaway Boulevard, police said. Authorities said Rodriguez Salazar was allegedly drunk and there was a child in the Nissan.

The Queens man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child, reckless endangerment, and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Rodriguez Salazar pleaded not guilty and was released without bail after his arraignment, according to court records.