GLENDALE, Queens (PIX11) — After a search warrant executed on a man’s home in Queens revealed an “arsenal” of illegal weapons, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Grzegorz Blachowicz, 36, was being investigated by the Queens District Attorney’s office for purchases of items used to make “ghost guns,” according to the charges.

Blachowicz was arrested on 131 counts of criminal charges after the search warrant was executed on Wednesday, according to the DA’s office. Inside Blachowicz’s home, police found:

One fully assembled polymer 80 semiautomatic assault pistol ghost gun with the ability to accept a detachable magazine and a threaded barrel

One Glock model rapid-fire modification device, known as a “Glock switch,” which can transform a semiautomatic pistol into a fully automatic machine gun

One 1911 model complete ghost gun build kit

Two Baretta model ghost gun build kits

One large-capacity ammunition-feeding device capable of holding more than ten rounds of ammunition

Fifteen additional magazines

Four blank model Mac-11 and Mac-10 ghost gun frames

Two bullet-resistant vests

One stun gun

Ammunition of various calibers

Various manuals for firearms, including an M16A1 rifle, AK-47, browning hi-power pistol, SKS rifle and others

One handheld rotary drill, along with other tools and materials used to manufacture and assemble ghost guns

Government-issued identification

Later on, another search warrant was issued and executed for a storage unit owned by Blachowicz. The DA’s office said the following items were taken from the storage unit:

One complete ghost gun semiautomatic 9mm assault pistol build kit, with the ability to accept a detachable magazine and a threaded barrel

One complete Sig Sauer 9mm pistol build kit

Five complete polymer 80 semiautomatic ghost gun pistol build kits for the following models and calibers .45caliber 9mm Glock 17 9mm Glock-26 9mm Glock-43 .22LR-caliber;

Two complete model AK-47 assault rifle ghost gun build kits

Twenty-five “solvent traps” that can be readily made into firearm suppressors or silencers;

Twelve unfinished lower receivers

One model 1911 lower receivers

Twenty-four assault rifle lower receivers

Over 207 large-capacity ammunition-feeding devices capable of holding more than ten rounds of ammunition

Thousands of rounds of various ammunition

One ghost gunner, which is a CNC milling machine that gives the owner the ability to take unfinished lower receivers and convert them into components that can be further completed to build fully functioning firearms

A machine used to make ghost guns. (Queens District Attorney’s office)

The DA’s office said that with all the items recovered, Blachowicz had one working assault rifle, with the tools needed to build up to 19 complete ghost guns of various styles. Additionally, records show Blachowicz has no license to possess or own firearms in New York City.

Blachowicz faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted, according to the DA’s office. He has been charged with the following:

Attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the first degree

Three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Twenty-six counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree

Eleven counts of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree

Two counts of criminal possession of a firearm

Eighteen counts of attempted criminal possession of a firearm

Sixty-five counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree

Criminal possession of a rapid-fire modification device

Two counts of unlawful purchase of body armor

Two counts of unlawful possession of pistol ammunition