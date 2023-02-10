A man was arrested for allegedly leaving an SUV and then shoving his fingers into a woman’s mouth in Queens, police said. (Credit: NYPD)

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — A man was arrested for allegedly leaving an SUV and then shoving his fingers into a woman’s mouth in Queens, police said.

Derek Sanchez, 21, was arrested Friday night and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and assault in connection to an attack in Queens, police said.

A 61-year-old woman was walking near 60-73 Gates Avenue on Sunday when Sanchez left a black SUV and started walking towards her around 9:15 p.m., police said. Sanchez then forced his fingers into her mouth and shoved her onto the ground before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Police reported that the victim suffered pain and swelling in her mouth. First responders transported the victim to a hospital in what police described as stable condition.