QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man is accused of killing his mother and brother, whose body was found in a garbage bag in Queens last month, police said Wednesday.

Roscoe Danielson, 40, has been charged with two counts of murder after authorities deemed the incidents a homicide, according to the NYPD.

Authorities found Kyle Danielson, 31, stuffed in a garbage bag with a puncture wound to the back on 104th Street just before 2 p.m. on July 5, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The following day a 58-year-old woman was found unconscious with bodily trauma in a home on 104th Street, police said. The suspect’s mother, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Roscoe Danielson has also been charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm, concealment of a human corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and a slew of other offensives in connection with the deaths, police said.