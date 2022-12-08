QUEENS (PIX11) — A Queens man is accused of stabbing his 25-year-old brother to death after the two got into a fight in their Jamaica home over the summer, authorities said Thursday.

Henrry Gutierrez, 32, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing in connection to the July 17 incident, prosecutors said. Gutierrez was allegedly hiding in Florida before his arrest last week, police said.

Gutierrez allegedly stabbed his brother, Oscar Gutierrez, multiple times in the neck, torso, and arm in Oscar’s second-floor apartment at around 6:20 p.m., prosecutors said. The victim was taken to the hospital, but could not be saved.

The brothers, who lived on different floors in a multi-unit home on Jamaica Avenue, had gotten into a heated argument preceding the incident. Family members called the police but Gutierrez fled before authorities arrived, prosecutors said. A knife was recovered at the scene.

The details of Gutierrez’s arraignment were not immediately available.

“This is a horrific family tragedy,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “One brother is dead, another faces life in prison and everyone else is left to grieve and mourn and deal for the rest of their lives with the emotional trauma.”

