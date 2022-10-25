Police at the scene of a Queens shooting that injured three teens on April 28, 2022. (Credit: PIX11)

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens man is accused of shooting three teens, including a 14-year-old girl who was struck in the neck, during an argument in Fresh Meadows in April, police said Tuesday.

Jordan Jerome, 22, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the April 28 incident, according to the NYPD.

Police said a group of teens was walking near 188th Street at around 4 p.m. when a gray car pulled up and an argument broke out between the suspect and a few teens in the group. The suspect then pulled out a gun and fired multiple times, police said, striking three teens who were not part of the argument.

A 14-year-old girl was shot in the neck and rushed to the hospital in critical but stable condition, authorities said at the time. The NYPD did not have an update on her condition Tuesday.

The other two victims — 18-year-old boys — also suffered gunshot wounds to their legs, police said. They survived their injuries.

Police said Jerome does not have any prior arrests.