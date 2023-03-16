A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing to death his mother in Queens on Feb. 24, 2023. (PIX11)

FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) – A Queens man was arraigned in court Thursday for the “cold-blooded” killing of his mother inside their Flushing home, District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

Dennis Cho, 20, is accused of stabbing to death 59-year-old Hyun Sook Lee at their home on 191st Street on Feb. 24. Cho is charged with second-degree murder in his mother’s death.

“The defendant is charged with the gruesome, cold-blooded stabbing death of his mother, a crime as horrific as can be committed. This was a brutal attack that no family should have to endure,” Katz said in a statement.

Cho allegedly stabbed his mother multiple times in the back, then got in an altercation with his 61-year-old father and began strangling him, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

In addition to the murder charge, Cho is charged with first-degree criminal contempt, third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree harassment.

If convicted, Cho faces 25 years to life in prison. He is scheduled to return to court on May 3.