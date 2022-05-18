JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) – A Queens man has been arrested for allegedly beating to death a pawn shop owner with a metal rod, the NYPD announced Wednesday.

Rondolfo Lopez-Portillo, 48, is charged with murder, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of 60-year-old Arasb Shoughi on March 28.

Lopez-Portillo was allegedly caught on surveillance video beating Shoughi with a metal rod inside Global Pawn Shop in Jamaica at 178-22 Jamaica Avenue. Shoughi suffered severe head trauma and died from his injuries three weeks later in April.

The attack appeared to have happened during a robbery, police said.