Police are searching for this man in connection to a home invasion in Queens on Dec. 25, 2022. (NYPD)

ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — An armed man forced his way into a 75-year-old woman’s home on Christmas and tried to her rob her before he was chased off by another man, police said Tuesday.

The suspect had a knife when he entered the victim’s residence near 51st Avenue and 90th Street in Elmhurst at around 9 a.m., according to the NYPD. A 69-year-old man then chased the suspect away before he could steal any property, police said.

There were no injuries reported. There have been no arrests.

The NYPD released photos of the suspect but a description was not provided.

