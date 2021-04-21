Queens infant’s death deemed a homicide 6 months later: NYPD

Queens

NYPD police cruiser

File photo of an NYPD police cruiser (PIX11 News)

JAMAICA, Queens — The death of a 7-month-old Queens infant has been deemed a homicide, nearly six months after the boy’s death in October 2020, the NYPD said Wednesday.

Police were originally called to the baby’s Liberty Avenue home, in Jamaica, just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 30. They arrived to find the infant unconscious and unresponsive, with no obvious signs of physical injury, authorities said.

An NYPD spokesperson on Wednesday said the child’s mother made the 911 call.

EMS responded and transported the baby to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities identified the boy as Kameri Garriques.

Nearly six months later, the medical examiner believes the cause of the boy’s death was possibly malnutrition, authorities said.

Police are now speaking with the family, according to the NYPD.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning as police continue the investigation.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

