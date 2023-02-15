QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — As we honor the history, culture and achievements of the black experience, students at Queens Metropolitan High School launched the second annual Virtual Black History Museum. Teachers Chris Kelly and Dena Freeman came up with the idea during the pandemic when they had to pivot to remote learning.

This year’s showcase expanded to seven wings, up two from last year. The online exhibit features Black historical figures, including Carter G. Woodson, who Established it as a week-long celebration in 1926. Now a month-long celebration, it still delivers a powerful message many years later.

“As a white person in America, I’m aware of the privilege I have, so it’s really important that people educate themselves about the different successes of Black people in society and throughout history,” said senior Maya Levkovich.

“There’s a lot of people that they don’t care, and I think it’s important because learning is what makes us better in the future,” said Freshman Maria Carvajl

The museum features student articles, podcasts, and photos highlighting notable icons like the Greensboro four, Maya Angelou, Mae Jemison, 50 Cent, and Alvin Ailey, to name a few.

The exhibit is open to everyone all year, and you can get more info here.