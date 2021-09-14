SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — The apparent husband of an NYPD officer is in custody after he allegedly held his wife hostage in their Queens home and then fired at responding officers Tuesday morning, according to law enforcement sources.

Police said a call came in around 8:30 a.m., initially for someone barricaded in a South Ozone Park home.

An NYPD officer’s husband was armed and apparently holding her against her will in the home, sources told PIX11’s Nicole Johnson.

When officers from the NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit responded, the man allegedly fired his weapon at them, sources said. None of the officers were injured.

According to sources, the female officer had to jump out of a window in the home to escape, suffering a leg injury in the process.

Authorities said they had one person in custody just after 10:30 a.m.

Around the same time, the NYPD tweeted that the public should avoid the area of 130th Street and 133rd Avenue in the area due to a police investigation.

The NYPD were set to hold a press briefing at 11:30 a.m. with the latest updates on the situation.

Police investigation being conducted at 130 st and 133 ave please avoid the area!! pic.twitter.com/Db8PbqqNWa — NYPD 106th Precinct (@NYPD106Pct) September 14, 2021