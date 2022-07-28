JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Human remains discovered behind a home in Jamaica just over a year ago have been identified as belonging to a Brooklyn woman, the NYPD said Thursday, appealing for tips from the public.

The skeletal remains were found behind a home on Pinegrove Street near 109th Avenue on July 26, 2021, according to police.

Investigators have now determined that those remains belonged to Gloria Lee, 54, of East 21st Street in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn. The medical examiner’s office has deemed Lee’s death a homicide.

Authorities released a photo of Lee and are asking for the public’s help in solving her death.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).