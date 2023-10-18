FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — A man was shot in the chest while pushing a robber out of a window of his Queens home Wednesday morning, police said.

The suspect broke a window to get into the house at 136th Street and 62nd Road in Flushing at around 5:40 a.m. when the homeowner tried to push the suspect back out the window, according to NYPD.

During the struggle, a second suspect who was waiting outside shot the homeowner in the chest and arm, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There were other people in the home during the incident but they were not injured, according to the NYPD.

One of the suspects took $800 and an iPad, police said.

There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

