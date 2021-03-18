Queens homeless shelter resident arrested in fatal stabbing of another shelter resident

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens — A resident of a Queens hotel being used as a homeless shelter was fatally stabbed by another shelter resident, officials said.

The 33-year-old resident of the Garden Inn & Suites shelter site was stabbed at around 10 p.m. Wednesday during a fight in nearby Baisley Pond Park, police said. He was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital.

A 28-year-old man with a slash wound to his leg was arrested at the scene. Charges against him were pending Thursday.

A security guard at the shelter who intervened in the fight suffered stab wounds to his right leg and right hand.

