Queens homeless shelter resident arrested in fatal stabbing of another shelter resident

Queens

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens — A resident of a Queens hotel being used as a homeless shelter was fatally stabbed by another shelter resident, officials said.

The 33-year-old resident of the Garden Inn & Suites shelter site was stabbed at around 10 p.m. Wednesday during a fight in nearby Baisley Pond Park, police said. He was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital.

A 28-year-old man with a slash wound to his leg was arrested at the scene. Charges against him were pending Thursday.

A security guard at the shelter who intervened in the fight suffered stab wounds to his right leg and right hand.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

