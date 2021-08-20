Queens Homecoming Concert rocks Forest Hills Stadium

Some of the biggest names in music have performed at Forest Hills Stadium. Friday night, the “Father of Funk” helped headline the final NYC Homecoming Concert before the Central Park main event.

George Clinton and the P-Funk All Stars were among the legends of hip-hop and DJs who performed at a series of four free concerts this week in Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island and the Bronx. 

Free tickets were distributed earlier this month. Proof of vaccination was required to enter the outdoor facilities. 

On Saturday in Central Park, the main concert event will be held. Tickets have been sold out for that event, which also requires proof of vaccination.

Mayor de Blasio says the events serve as encouragement to get vaccinated. 

