JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — A pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver and left with life-threatening injuries early Tuesday in Jackson Heights, according to police.

The victim, 44, was crossing Roosevelt Avenue near 76th Street around 2:05 a.m. when he was struck by a gray Honda, authorities said. The driver of the Honda kept going after the collision, heading east on Roosevelt, and remained at large early Tuesday, officials said.

First responders rushed the victim to an area hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

The incident comes just days after a 74-year-old man was killed and a 36-year-old woman was critically injured in additional hit-and-run crashes in Ridgewood, Queens and Brooklyn’s Crown Heights, respectively, on Sunday, authorities said.

