First responders at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run at Myrtle and Seneca avenues in Ridgewood, Queens on Aug. 14, 2022. (Credit: Citizen App)

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — A senior was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday evening in Ridgewood, according to authorities.

Be Tran, 74, was crossing Myrtle Avenue near Hancock Street around 7:40 p.m. when he was hit by a black BMW heading east on Myrtle, officials said. The driver of that vehicle kept going after the collision, heading south on Seneca Avenue, police said.

First responders pronounced Tran dead at the scene.

Investigators had not located the vehicle as of early Monday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).