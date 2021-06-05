A vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in Queens on June 4, 2021, that left a teen critically injured, according to police. (Credit: Citizen App)

COLLEGE POINT, Queens — A hit-and-run driver left a teenager fighting for his life Friday night in Queens, police said.

Officers were called to the intersection of College Point Boulevard and 18th Avenue in College Point around 9:30 p.m.

According to investigators, a 2009 Toyota Camry was heading north on College Point Boulevard when the vehicle suddenly crossed the double yellow line into the southbound lanes, causing an oncoming car to veer into the northbound lanes.

The camry then struck a 16-year-old boy in the crosswalk, police said. He was rushed to a hospital with head trauma and was listed in critical condition, according to the NYPD.

The driver of the Camry fled the scene. The vehicle was found abandoned on 15th Avenue, police said.

Photos from the scene where the car was found show the vehicle’s windshield smashed in.

Police were still searching for the driver Saturday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).