FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — A Wednesday hit-and-run crash in Flushing held a far more disturbing discovery for first responders, according to authorities: a man with a gunshot wound to the head in the back seat of one of the vehicles.

The sequence of events leading to the shocking find began around 4:15 p.m. when a black Range Rover SUV and a white van collided head-on at the intersection of Parsons Boulevard and Franklin Avenue, officials said. The driver of the Range Rover fled the scene on foot before first responders arrived, police said.

Responding officers found a 48-year-old man unresponsive in the back seat of the SUV with a gunshot wound to the back of the head, authorities said. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said that the man was from Bridgeport, Connecticut, but did not publicly disclose his name early Thursday while working to notify his family of his death.

The driver of the van was also taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in what officials described as stable condition.

Witnesses told PIX11 News that the driver of the Range Rover fled immediately after the crash carrying what appeared to be a bag in his hand, and police say that a single shell casing was found at the scene.

The driver remained at large early Thursday, and investigators did not immediately provide a detailed physical description of him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).