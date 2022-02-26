LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — Police released new photos of a suspect wanted in connection with a horrifying hammer attack at a Queens subway station earlier this week that has left some residents on edge.

The brutal assault happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday as the 57-year-old research scientist was leaving her job at the city Health Department building in Long Island City. The victim was walking down the steps to the Queens Plaza South subway station when a man approached her from behind and hit her in the head repeatedly with a hammer before grabbing her purse, police said.

“The victim tries to defend herself, but he continues striking her about the head. Our perpetrator flees with her property on foot to Queens Boulevard South and Jackson Avenue,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said Friday during a briefing on the case.

The woman suffered a fractured skull and bleeding in the brain, Essig said. She was taken by EMS to a hospital, where authorities on Friday reported her to be in critical condition.

NYPD CrimeStoppers offered a $3,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

The attack is the latest in a string of high-profile subway assaults in the last few months, which prompted Mayor Eric Adams to roll out a new subway safety plan earlier this week. Still, subway riders who spoke with PIX11 News Saturday night said they’re on concerned for their safety.

“Even being in this neighborhood I feel especially safe, and to hear that that happened is very frightening,” Long Island City resident Nadda Warshanna said.

