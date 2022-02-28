QUEENS (PIX11) — A Queens grandma died months after she was attacked with a rock while sweeping the sidewalk, her family said Monday.

GuiYing Ma, 62, was in a coma after the Nov. 26 attack. She briefly woke from her coma, but ultimately succumbed to her injuries on Feb. 22.

Police arrested Elisaul Perez in the attack on Ma. He was charged before her death. The Queens District Attorney’s Office began reviewing the developments in the case. A spokesperson said they would “ add or upgrade any appropriate charges supported by the evidence.”

Ma came to New York four years ago from Liaoning, China, according to a GoFundMe.

“She will be remembered as an outgoing, friendly and kind individual who took care of everyone, and insisted on giving to others even when she had very little to give,” GoFundMe organizers wrote. “She is survived by her husband, a son and two grandchildren.”

Mayor Eric Adams called Ma’s death a tragedy.

“GuiYing Ma was a New Yorker and she deserved better than this,” he said. “Our city mourns her today. And we recommit to protecting our Asian communities and every community from hatred and violence.”

Her death was also mourned by Attorney General Letitia James

“My heart is heavy to learn that we’ve lost GuiYing Ma, and I’m sending my deepest condolences to her husband and entire family,” James said. “These hateful acts of violence against our Asian communities must come to an end.”