Queens girls, 12 and 8, missing: NYPD

QUEENS — Two Queens girls, 12 and 8 years old, have been missing since Friday afternoon, according to police.

The girls were last seen at 2:05 p.m. walking southbound on 146th Street approaching 115th Avenue.

The girls are Alana Ramdass, 12, and Briana Ramdass, 8. They are cousins who both live on Linden Boulevard, authorities said.

Alana is described as having brown eyes, black hair and last seen wearing a blue dress. Briana is decribed as having brown eyes and black hair, last seen in a pink dress.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.