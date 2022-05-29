ROOSEVELT ISLAND, Queens (PIX11) — A 13-year-old Queens girl has been missing since Wednesday morning, police said Sunday.

Shaniyha Moore was last seen leaving her River Road home around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officials said. She left home in a black shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Moore is around 5 feet tall and weighs around 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Police asked for help finding her. Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).