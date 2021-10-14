Queens garden memorializing lives lost to COVID comforts mom, son

QUEENS – A community hit hard by COVID-19 created a memorial garden to honor the lives lost during the pandemic and honor the work of first responders.

Dawn Burrell said she has beautiful memories of walking with her husband of nearly 40 years each morning inside Roy Wilkins Park before he died of complications from COVID on April 15, 2020. She said it’s sweetly ironic that on the path they used to walk together, there’s now a garden, called a Victory Garden, honoring her husband and thousands of others lost to the virus.

The mourning wife now finds comfort in the garden.

The garden was created by Dianna rose and Earnest Flowers: community leaders who donated thier time because they wanted to give back.

“It’s special to know there is healing here,” Rose said.

Burrell’s daily walks are now with her son instead of with her husband. They serve as a reminder of how precious life is.

You can learn more about the garden here.