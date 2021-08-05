Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announces the indictment of 28 alleged local gang members on Aug. 5, 2021. (Queens DA on Facebook)

QUEENS — Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz on Thursday announced the major takedown of over two dozen alleged local gang members.

“Block by block, as long as it takes, we will not allow gun violence and gangs to become the norm. Not here in Queens County,” Katz said.

According to the district attorney, 28 individuals were indicted by a Queens County Grand Jury and face a slew of various charges, including murder, attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and more.

The DA said all those indicted were alleged members of warring gang factions within the Queensbridge and Ravenswood public housing developments in Astoria and Long Island City.

They were all charged with conspiracy to commit murder and possess illegal firearms, Katz said. They were charged in a 141 count indictment, she added.

“I’ve been doing these cases for awhile. This is one of the best I’ve seen,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said of the takedown.

According to Katz, almost all of the suspects had already been taken into custody.

“This should put every gang member in Queens on notice. If you are committing havoc on our streets and you are putting the public in harm’s way, we are going to find you. We are going to prosecute you,” Katz said.

The DA said two of the murder charges stem from the “brazen, broad-daylight” killing of a school teacher in July 2020.

The 53-year-old victim was out walking his dog near the Queensbridge Houses when he was struck a stray bullet, Katz said.

Two alleged Ravenswood gang members shot at a Queensbridge foe and missed, instead striking the teacher, who died just over a month later from the gunshot wound, the official said.

“You should be able to walk your dog in safety, and know you’re going to come home to your loved ones,” Katz said.

According to the DA, the indictment also includes 23 counts of attempted murder, 19 counts of attempted assault, 6 counts of assault, 54 counts of criminal possession of weapons, and 19 counts of reckless endangerment.

Watch the DA’s full press conference below: