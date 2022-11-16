ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) – A Queens father is accused of killing his 3-year-old son who was pronounced dead after he was rushed to a hospital unconscious and bruised, police said.

Shaquan Butler, 26, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and manslaughter in connection to the death of his toddler son who shares the same name, according to the NYPD.

The child’s parents called 911 around 7:40 p.m. Sunday to report that the boy was choking inside their home in Elmhurst on Queens Boulevard near Hillyer Street, according to police. The 3-year-old Shaquan was rushed to a hospital but died, authorities said.

The child’s death was ruled a homicide by the New York City medical examiner. Bruises could be seen throughout his body, police said.

Police interviewed both of the toddler’s parents during the investigation.