WOODSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — A man was found fatally stabbed on a Woodside street corner early Monday, according to authorities.

Police responding to a 911 call around 2:45 a.m. found the victim, 55, with a stab wound to the torso near the intersection of 69th Street and Roosevelt Avenue, officials said.

First responders rushed the victim, whose identity was not immediately released by authorities, to an area hospital, but he could not be saved.

Investigators had not publicly identified a suspect or motive in the stabbing as of Monday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).