OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal June shooting of a man inside a car in Ozone Park, authorities said Thursday.

Rajtirath Bassi, 20, is accused of murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the June 25 death of Satnam Singh, according to officials.

Police responding to a 911 report of gunfire around 3:45 p.m. found Singh, 31, inside a parked car near 129th Street and Sutter Avenue with wounds to his neck and torso, authorities said previously.

First responders rushed Singh, who lived near the intersection, to an area hospital, but he could not be saved.

Public court records did not immediately have information about Bassi’s initial appearance before a judge.