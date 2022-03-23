HOLLIS, Queens (PIX11) — Nearly seven months ago, two people died in the basement of a Queens building as the remnants of Ida battered New York and, since that storm, residents are still waiting to move back in.

The Shivprasad family has waited months for help. Ramrattie Shivprasad, 67, had tears in her eyes Wednesday as she described the situation. She still has not been able to move back into the home she lived in for more than two decades.

“This is overwhelming and devastating,” she said. “The feeling we have not being in our home, it’s very hard.”

She still remembers the water that came in that night like a tsunami. Now, she lights incense every day, hoping and praying. She said she lights because she believes in God.

“But sometimes I give up and question myself,” she said. “Is there really a God with all we are going through?”

The family says local, state and federal officials all came by to offer support and assess the damage. But the basement and the rest of the home is still damaged and inhabitable.

“Electrical has to be done all over, all of it gone, the entire plumbing system is destroyed,” Ramrattie Shivprasad’s son, Amit Shivprasad said.

They say they’ve tried calling elected officials multiple times, but haven’t gotten the help they need. The grant money the Federal Emergency Management Agency gave is being taken back, they said.

“SBA told me whatever money I received from FEMA as a grant will be removed off the loan,” Amit Shivprasad said.

Sen. Chuck Schumer helped secure $279 million in federal funding for families affected by Ida back in November and on Tuesday, secured another $187 million for NYC.

”The $187 million dollars to New York City come with ultimate flexibility that will allow the mayor and his team to allocate the funds where the need is greatest,” Schumer said.

The Shivprasad family, who was forced to live in their van for months and has still been paying the mortgage, is hoping to get some of that money.

“It makes me feel really sad,” Amit Shivprasad said. “As a taxpayer you pay taxes. It’s a natural disaster. I haven’t seen a single person back since.”

His mom just wants help so they can return to their home. After coming to the country as immigrants, they worked hard for the life they have.

“Everyone’s dream is to have a dream home,” she said.

A spokesperson for Councilwoman Nantasha Williams, who represents the area said the office will reach out to the family and provide assistance and work with them to get answers.

