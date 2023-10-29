SUNNYSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — An alleged drunk driver is accused of hitting a 14-year-old girl and seven other pedestrians in a multi-vehicle crash in Queens Saturday, police said.

Michael Moreno, 33, was arrested and charged with DUI after refusing to take a breathalyzer at the scene of the collision near 47th Street and Queens Boulevard in Sunnyside, according to the NYPD.

Moreno was allegedly driving a Honda SUV when he struck several cars and pedestrians, including a 14-year-old girl and seven adults at the intersection just before 3 p.m., police said. The girl suffered a head injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

The other victims were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Moreno’s arraignment was pending Sunday, according to court records.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.