Queens Drive-In starts 2nd season of movies with social meaning

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from “Judas and the Black Messiah.” Kaluuya accepted the award for best supporting actor in a motion picture at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

FLUSHING, Queens — The opening weekend of the second season of the Queens Drive-In started with a sold-out, free double feature that hit home for a lot of people.

“For African American males, they do really need to understand the struggles and the history,” Jeannette Charles, a moviegoer, told PIX11 News.



And that’s why Charles was so excited to bring her 13-year-old son and his friends to the Queens Drive-In to see two new films, “Judas and the Black Messiah” and the documentary “MLK/FBI.”



It was a sold out night with 200 carloads of enthusiasm.

“Any sort of content that centers around the Black experience and revisiting history and untold stories with untold perspectives is really important,” said a moviegoer named Mariel.



In between the two feature films was a pre-recorded Q&A between the director of “MLK/FBI” Sam Pollard and Shaka King, director of “Judas and the Black Messiah,” which is about the Illinois Black Panther party.

Both films explore the history of the FBI in its targeting of Black leaders.



The Queens Drive-In was started as a way to social distance and still enjoy a night out at the movies during the pandemic. Many of those attending say it has evolved into something even more meaningful.

“Even though Black History Month is over, we thought it would be a way to end it and start Women’s History Month,” Regine Thurin said.



Up next weekend, the drive-in’s playing some of the big hits: “Rocky” and “Creed,” “The Shining,” “Singing in the Rain” and “Magic Mike.”

All schedules are available at their website.