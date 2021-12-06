Queens double shooting: Man killed by gunshot to head, 2nd victim injured

Queens

JAMAICA, QUEENS — A man was killed and a second man injured in a Queens shooting on Monday.

Police responded to 111th Avenue and 176th Street and found a 40-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his head and chest, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A second man, 25, was shot in the leg and shoulder, police said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released a description of the shooter or information on th circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

