SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens (PIX11) — A double shooting on a South Richmond Hill street left one man dead and another wounded early Monday, according to authorities.

Shots rang out on Atlantic Avenue near 127th Street around 4:10 a.m., prompting a 911 call and sending officers to the scene, officials said.

Responding cops found one man, 32, with gunshot wounds to both arms, and a second, 27, who had been shot in the abdomen, police said.

First responders rushed both men to an area hospital, where the older victim was pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately released, pending notification of his family. The younger victim was listed in what authorities described as stable condition.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning, and investigators did not immediately publicly identify a suspect or motive in the double shooting.

