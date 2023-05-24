QUEENS (PIX11) — A weekly distribution center in Queens helping hundreds of NYCHA families is now also helping asylum seekers and their families get critical supplies. The director is making a call to action for help.

The Harding Ford Vision program helps families get food, clothing, and diapers each week next to the South Jamaica Houses in the back of a church. Now, it’s becoming a vital place for asylum seekers to get help too. Right now, supplies are low, and the community needs to step in to make it happen.

Five-month-old Dylan Juela is crying because he’s hungry. But, his mom told PIX11 News he’s also a little cranky waiting in the hot sun for over an hour and a half in this pantry line.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Lisette Lobo from Honduras said in Spanish food is very expensive. She worries weekly about how she will afford to feed her two sons.

The lines are longer than usual, said Bishop Alfonzo Brown. He helps run the operation, which has become a lifeline for many New Yorkers.

Brown started this distribution back in 1996. He’s never seen such a need.

Volunteers give out eggs, zucchini, potatoes, onions, carrots and yogurt. Their program was stretched to the limit during the pandemic, said Joan Bradley, the chair of the Harding Ford Vision program; never like this. With the massive increase in asylum seekers, Bradley said they are running low on supplies, like hygiene products, baby formula, wipes, and toiletries.

In addition to supplies, they need bilingual volunteers who can help too. If you want to give, you can donate here.