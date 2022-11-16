Claire McKenna was found dead on a sidewalk in Queens on Oct. 12, 2022, police said. (Credit: Family handout)

QUEENS VILLAGE (PIX11) — The father of Claire McKenna, an aspiring singer found dead last month on a Queens Village street, wants to know who pushed the 26-year-old woman on a dolly for several blocks before dumping her body behind a bush.

“They came to the house and said ‘These are her boots,’” McKenna’s grieving father, Derek McKenna, told PIX11 News about a police visit to his Astoria home on Oct. 12.

McKenna said his daughter had gone to a get-together in Queens on Oct. 10 and he received a disturbing text at 3:11 a.m. the following morning.

“The text said ‘Help,’” he told PIX11 News.

By the time McKenna saw the text, he said his daughter didn’t answer his phone calls.

At 4:34 a.m. on Oct. 12, just over 24 hours after the concerning text, security video reportedly showed a masked man, dressed in black, wheeling a body on a dolly close to where Claire McKenna’s body was found on 214th Place. Michael Santangelo, the family’s lawyer, told PIX11 News he has seen the footage and the person wheeled the dolly for at least five blocks.

Claire McKenna’s body was found face-down on the sidewalk near a bush at 94th Avenue and 214th Place in Queens Village. The family received a preliminary toxicology report but there’s no definitive cause of death.

“She had a medical marijuana card,” Derek McKenna said of his daughter. “She was never into heavy drugs.”

He told PIX11 News he’s upset about his daughter’s good name being tarnished.

“She’s an identical twin,” he said. “She was a really good girl.”

McKenna is an Irish immigrant who said he works in the construction business but his four daughters were born in the United States. He said his twin daughters were creating music together and trying to break into the business, singing “pop, country, and gospel.” He has plastered posters with his daughter’s picture all over a 10-block radius of Queens Village.

The case appears similar to the mysterious death in July of Queens man Philip Guarino, whose body was pushed on a hand truck for several blocks and deposited in a Brooklyn backyard. Police have not said the two cases are connected.

Derek McKenna wants the police to focus on who dumped his daughter’s body.

“They’re making her out to be something that she’s not,” he said.