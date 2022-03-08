FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens man pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter, three years after he fatally stabbed his wife dozens of times and attacked his teenage daughter, officials said.

Jawad Hussain, 60, stabbed Fatima Jawad, 44, to death in January of 2019, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. He also assaulted their 18-year-old daughter.

“ In pleading guilty, the defendant has now admitted to the stabbing rampage that killed his wife. This brutal outburst also injured his daughter,” Katz said. “A woman is dead and her family grieving and now the patriarch of the family faces a lengthy term of incarceration for his crime when the Court sentences him in the coming weeks.”

The 44-year-old victim suffered stab wounds to her torso and extremities, officials said. She suffered puncture wounds to her lung, liver and large and small intestines.

The couple’s teenage daughter, who sustained deep knife cuts to her right hand and to her right leg, was able to call 911 for help during the attack, Katz said. She told them her dad had stabbed her mom. Hussain grabbed the phone from the teen and told the 911 operator he’d hurt his wife.

He was outside, knives in hand, when police arrived at the scene. A judge indicated he would order H ussain to be incarcerated for 19 years, to be followed by five years’ post release supervision.