Queens dad hit with manslaughter charges in baby boy's death

Queens

QUEENS – A Queens dad was indicted on manslaughter charges Wednesday, more than a year and a half after his 7-week old baby died of abusive head trauma.

Emergency responders found the unresponsive baby boy in the family’s 88th Street home on Aug. 16, 2019 after a 911 call, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. The baby’s lips were blue and he wasn’t breathing. He died three days later at the hospital.

“A baby was left in his father’s care, where he should have been safe from harm,” Katz said. “Instead, the baby died of injuries consistent with abusive head trauma caused by violent repetitive shaking, and the defendant is in custody facing serious criminal charges.”

An autopsy found the baby had several rib fractures at various stages of healing, officials said. He also had extensive retinal and subdural hemorrhages. The Medical Examiner’s Office concluded the baby’s cause of death was abusive head trauma.

Dad Luis Sanchez, now 30, faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

He’s set to return to court on Aug. 2.

