ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens dad was arraigned on murder charges Sunday in the death of his 3-year-old son.

Shaquan Butler faces 25 years to life in prison if he’s convicted, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. The 26-year-old man was arraigned on a six-count complaint, charging him with two counts of murder in the second degree, two counts of manslaughter in the first degree, manslaughter in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

“A defenseless young child’s life was brutally snatched from him before it even began in most ways; a case that is equal parts heartbreaking and disturbing,” Katz said. “As alleged, the defendant is responsible for this brutal death and my Office will be sure to secure justice in this innocent child’s memory.”

Butler allegedly struck his son in the torso inside of the family’s apartment in the Pan American Hotel on the night of Nov. 13, officials said. The boy’s mom and his two siblings were there are the time.

First responders found the boy unconscious on the floor after a 911 call, authorities said. He’d suffered bruising to the head, torso and extremities. The boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

He’d suffered significant internal bleeding, the medical examiner determined. The boy died from blunt force trauma to his torso.