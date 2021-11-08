QUEENS — Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz on Monday will move to vacate 60 cases that were connected to the police work of three former NYPD detectives who were later convicted of several crimes.

The district attorney’s office was informed earlier this year of a list of NYPD officers who were convicted of crimes related to serious misconduct. Of the 20 officers identified, at least 10 of them were involved in Queens County criminal cases.

Her office’s Conviction Integrity Unit examined several cases where the defendant’s prosecution relied on the work of one of the officers mentioned.

At least 60 cases were found involving three officers listed: Former NYPD Detective Kevin Desormeau, former NYPD Detective Sasha Cordoba and former NYPD Detective Oscar Sandino.

Desormeau was convicted on charges of perjury, official misconduct and making a punishable false written statement after lying about witnessing a drug sale that videotaped evidence showed did not occur. The CIU identified 34 cases that should be dismissed based on his role as the essential witness, according to the district attorney.

Cordoba pled guilty to perjury and official misconduct relating to her fabricating facts of a gun possession arrest. At least 20 cases were identified that have been asked to be considered for dismissal due to her role as the essential witness.

Sandino pled guilty to charges related to the sexual assault or other sexual misconduct involving arrestees while working as a detective. At least six cases were identified to be dismissed based on his role as the essential witness.

“We cannot stand behind a criminal conviction where the essential law enforcement witness has been convicted of crimes which irreparably impair their credibility. Vacating and dismissing these cases is both constitutionally required and necessary to ensure public confidence in our justice system,” Katz said in a statement.