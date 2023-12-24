QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Queens that left one of the vehicles overturned, police said.

The crash happened at Peck Avenue and Utopia Parkway around 1:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the NYPD.

A 72-year-old woman was driving eastbound on Peck Avenue when she was hit by a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old man heading northbound on Utopia Parkway, police said.

The woman was hospitalized in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, police said. The man was hospitalized and is expected to survive, according to police.

The crash remained under investigation.

