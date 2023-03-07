QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — There’s a massive grassroots effort going on in Queens to help immigrant families get the clothes they need. It started off after Assemblymember Juan Ardila received a call from a school about a student who needed shoes when it snowed last week. Ardila made the call to action, knowing people in his Queens community would step up.

Topos Bookstore on Woodward Avenue and Putnam Avenue is a popular place to grab a coffee and a book. Now, sitting right next to the top ten best sellers, are piles of donations.

Anny Oberlink is the owner of Topos Bookstore. When she found out migrants and asylum seekers in her neighborhood needed help, she told her customers and they sprang into action. Piles of clothes are now in the front and back of Topos and keep on coming.

Ardila said it’s not just about clothing, it’s also about caring about your community. So far, Sunnyside Community Services, the YMCA of Ridgewood and Long Island City are all collecting items.

With hundreds of new families in Queens, Ardila said they need more donations. His office is scheduling the first distribution this month. If you want to help, call Ardila’s district office phone at 718-784-3194 or email: ardilaj@nyassembly.gov