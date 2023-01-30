QUEENS (PIX11) — Several dozen people came to Queens Borough Hall Monday night for a candlelight vigil honoring the memory of Tyre Nichols.

It was a ceremony marked by personal reflection, sadness, prayer and music. Attendees reflected on the life of Nichols, who was beaten to death after a traffic stop by police in Memphis.

Some at the vigil held signs demanding justice. Queens Borough President Donovan Richards became emotional when speaking to the crowd.

“We’ve been on these steps many too many times,” he said. This trauma doesn’t get easier.”