JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens community organization stepped up to support parents during the ongoing baby formula shortage.

Now, thanks to generous donors, dozens of families have gotten formula for their babies. Parents in Jamaica, many of whom waited weeks for formula, were filled with relief and gratitude.

A massive shipment of baby formula was finally delivered and given to families in need. LaNeda Mondesir, the executive director of The Harding Ford Vision Baby program, called for action weeks ago after hearing from desperate parents.

NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and UA3, a nonprofit, worked on making a shipment of formula happen. Moms and dads from the South Jamaica lined up on Monday, thrilled to finally get their hands on food for their babies.

Parents come to the distribution not just for formula, but also for diapers and other baby essentials. Mondesir’s office has been flooded with calls from families who needed formula. They’re giving hope and help to mom Maribel Lopez and others like her.

Lopez looked everywhere for formula for her daughter. She finally got the formula she needs on Monday. Her 6-year-old son was thrilled for his baby sister.

If you want to help or need resources, click here. You can also email Thfv@thfv.org.