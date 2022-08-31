QUEENS (PIX11) — A beloved football coach of over 50 years is fighting to get his truck back.

Gregg Vance, known as Coach Chuck, said his was truck impounded by the city due to too many parking tickets that he says weren’t his. He said he’s the victim of identity theft.

Vance’s coaching equipment was in the truck. Members of his community have come together and started a social media campaign: Help Chuck Get His Truck Back.

The 72-year-old man is loved by generations of athletes in Queen, including LL Cool J, who Vance coached. Vance says he helped children develop the confidence they need on and off the field.

PIX11 News first met Vance when he was being honored as a community icon; there’s a mural in his honor in Queens.

Vance said someone used his driver’s license to buy three cars. Those cars have accumulated dozens of parking tickets totaling almost $3,000, Vance said.

Vance’s sister, Carolyn Devore, showed PIX11 all the tickets and says it’s been a nightmare now for months as they try to clear his name. Vance filed an official police report, but it was too late. His truck was impounded.

The coach says he needs his car to get to practice and continue coaching in his community. He does not have thousands of dollars. Vance’s friends set up a fundraiser to get the money needed to get the truck back.

PIX11 news reached out the city’s Department of Finance Wednesday and the mayor’s office. They tell us they are on it. Vance’s family and friends hope the confusion can be cleared up for this community champion.