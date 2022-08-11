QUEENS (PIX11) — A Queens man found his purpose using his troubled past to help others, opening up a successful car wash.

Prince Mapp employs formerly incarcerated men and women and at risk youth. His car wash, located at 112-05 Sutphin Boulevard in South Jamaica, is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Mapp reinvented his life and now hopes to help others get their lives back on track after prison. He opened up BLK Squares back in May; now, he is hoping cars will line up.

He says they do a great job at detailing and polishing the cars that come in. But there is more going on than just cleaning cars. Mapp runs a youth program called We Shoot Water, Not Guns.

Chad Dean, 23, is one of a half dozen of employees more like family members. Dean says he was heading in the wrong direction in life and needed a job. He got much more here.

Mapp works as the community and culture director for Citizen App and volunteers with a nonprofit called Life Camp. Their headquarters just a block away from the car wash.

Mapp says he got help there years ago and is paying it forward. He now has a team of mentors.

Mapp hopes the community will come, with their cars, knowing there’s a deeper meaning and message.

On Instagram: @blk_squares_carwash_112

Reach out to if you want more info: Info@blksquares.com