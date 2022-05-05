MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens (PIX11) — An employee was slashed in the face in front of a car wash in Queens, police said on Thursday.

Two men approached a worker in front of a car wash along 69th Street near Eliot Avenue to ask about employment at around 3 p.m. on April 25, according to authorities. One of the men pulled out a knife and slashed the 26-year-old employee on the left side of his face. The pair left the scene and the victim had treatment for injuries.

Police asked for help from the public to find the men.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).