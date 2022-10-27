QUEENS (PIX11) — An armed man allegedly hijacked an MTA bus in Queens Thursday morning, causing the driver to jump from the window before the bus crashed into a utility pole, according to law enforcement sources.

Sources said the gunman flagged down the bus and the driver opened the doors to let him on while also opening the back door so passengers can escape. While the bus was heading eastbound on Linden Boulevard, the driver panicked and jumped out the window, sources said.

Shortly after, the Q4 bus crashed into a utility pole near 233rd Street and Linden Boulevard at around 7:30 a.m. It’s unclear how many passengers were on the bus.

Officials did not provide any information on the condition of the driver. The FDNY reported no injuries at the scene.

The suspect, who has a history of mental illness, was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered, sources said.

Con Edison said about 850 customers lost power after the incident, but most of the service has been restored.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.