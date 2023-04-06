FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a burglar who swiped jewelry and cash from three apartments in one Forest Hills building.

The thief got into the building near Burns Street and Continental Avenue around 11:45 p.m. March 29, then forced his way into the individual units, according to authorities.

He stole jewelry from each of the apartments, and also pocketed about $2,500 in cash from one of them, officials said. No injuries were reported in the break-ins.

The suspect, who’s described as being between 30 and 40, was last seen leaving the area in a silver Chevy sedan headed toward Ascan Avenue, police said.

Investigators on Wednesday released surveillance images of the suspect, asking for tips from the public.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).