NEW YORK (PIX11) — Could a return flight to Queens be on the Jets’ itinerary?

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to weigh in on the possibility that Gang Green could one day play home games in New York City again amid ongoing development in Willets Point.

“I am a Giants fan, I must admit,” said Richards. “Would I rather the Giants? Yes, but I’ll take the Jets in Queens.”

Richards also discussed the death of a Queens family in the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, the potential impact of city budget cuts on his borough, and more.

